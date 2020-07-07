No services are planned at this time for Ronald “Ron” Charles Waymire, 69, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on July 2, 2020.
He was born April 9, 1951, in Sacramento, Calif., the son of Gerald and Maxine (Caton) Waymire.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Billy Waymire.
He is survived by his wife Janice Waymire of the home; and his children, Brian Waymire and Jessica Waymire (both of Texas), Isaac Apodaca, Angelina Apodaca and Juanita Apodaca.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.