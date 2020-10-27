Mary Virginia Andrews, 95, of Forsyth, Mo. died Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born Nov. 16, 1924 in Ellsworth, Kan., the daughter of Harry and Roberta Smith.
She is preceded in death by her father Harry, her mother Roberta Gardner, and her step-father Arlie Blansit.
She is survived by her children, Paula (Kennith) Thurman of Forsyth, Mo., and Scott Andrews of Ashland, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.