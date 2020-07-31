Burial will be at a later date for Richard N. Lange, 80, of Omaha, Ark.
He died July 25, 2020.
He was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Detroit, Mich.
He is survived by his children, Richard Lange, Jr of Los Angeles, Calif., Joseph Lange of Wichita Falls, Texas, Steven Lange of Las Vegas, Nev., Cordell Jeakins of Reno, Nev., Lisa Teisseyre of Estero, Fla., Marilyn Douglass of Everton, Mo., Diana Thompson of Sun Valley, Nev., and Cindy Wright of Sparks, Nev.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
