Due to COVID concerns, visitation and burial will be private, family only, for David Lawrence Wertz, 51, of Reeds Spring, Mo. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo.
He died Dec. 6, 2020.
He was born Dec. 23, 1968 in Reading, Penn., the son of David and Barbara (Farr) Wertz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Wertz of Reeds Spring, Mo.; two sons, Thomas Wertz of Branson, Mo., and Dylan (Elisabeth) Anderson of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Elizabeth Wertz of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Christopher Wertz of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; sister, Stacey Wertz-Furman and husband, Scott of Lewes, Del.; mother-in-law, Shirley Pace of Carthage, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Candace (Jon) Keck of Arizona.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
