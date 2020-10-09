A memorial service for James Milton Parfet, will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 17, 2020 in the Calvary Gospel Church, Forsyth, Mo., with Pastor Clint Block officiating.
He died Sept. 29, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1937 in Lakeside, Calif., to Milton and Dorothy Parfet.
He is survived by his wife Maggie; two sons, Don and Steve Parfet; and one step-son, Arturo Garcia-Wilkes.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
