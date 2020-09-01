Inurnment will be held at a later time at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. for James “Jim” Alfred Burns, 78, of Hollister, Mo.
He died Aug. 1, 2020.
Jim was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Granite City, Mo., the son of Clarence and Doris (Maudlin) Burns.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Burns, and parents.
He is survived by two sisters, of Kansas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
