A Celebration of Life for Norma Jean Eaton, 85 of Branson, Mo. will be held at a later date.
She died Oct. 8, 2020.
She was born Aug. 18, 1935.
She is survived by her husband, Gary J. Eaton, and her two daughters, Lori Haynes and Lynn Keller.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
