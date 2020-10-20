Kenneth Lee Hobbs, 83, of Walnut Shade, Mo. died Oct.15, 2020.
He was born May 5, 1937 to Marvin and Beulah Hobbs in Yukon, Mo.
He is survived by his wife Connie Hobbs of Walnut Shade, Mo.; his children, Kevin (Rebecca) Hobbs of Bellbrook, Ohio and Kandy Ann (Jerald “Dick”) Scribner of Cape Coral, Fla.; and two brothers, Don Hobbs of Springfield, Mo., and Larry Hobbs of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.