Memorial services for Mary Helen Maddelina were held privately for immediate family, as requested.
She died on Sept. 2, 2020
She was born March 29, 1942 in Glendale, Caif.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Maddelina; her children, Anthony (Rhonda) Maddelina of La Quinta, Calif., Tammy Maddelina Ledbetter of Branson, Mo., and Tim (Liz) Maddelina of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
