Services for Esther Hope Fitz, 17 of Branson, Mo., were June 18, 2020.
She died on June 10, 2020.
Survivors are her father, Thomas Fitz of Overland Park, Kan., and her mother and step-father Esther Lucy and Terry Scott of Branson, Mo.; three sisters, Sarah (Ethan) Phillips of Lead Hill, Ark., Linda (Andrew) Lingner of Branson, Mo., Milena Fitz of Branson, Mo., two brothers; Joshua Fitz of Nixa, Mo., and Zachary (Harley) Fitz of Walnut Shade, Mo., Her grandparents; Robert and Priscilla Fitz of Pella, Iowa and Carlos & Gladis Corona of Calif.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
