A celebration of life for Jo Anne Keys, 57, will be held, Dec. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Pastor Scott Coffelt will officiate.
She died Nov. 22, 2020.
She was born Sept. 6, 1963 in Branson, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Finnis Keys, and son-in-law, Robert Newton.
She is survived by her husband, Wes Keys of Branson; daughters, Kinsi Newton of Branson and Erin (Noah) Bentley of Cedar Creek; her father, Joe Everett of Branson and mother Judy (Chet) Hodges of Hollister; one brother, Doug (Jenny) Everett of Hollister and mother-in-law, Shirley Keys of Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
