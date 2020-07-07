A celebration of the life of Frank Allen Ridpath, 71, of Hollister, Mo., was held July 8, 2020.
He died on July 5, 2020.
He was born March 21, 1949 in Monett, Mo., the son of Charles E. Ridpath and Grace (Merritt) Ridpath.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Tracy Ridpath.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Ridpath of Hollister; and daughters, Trish Ridpath-Davis of Kirbyville, Tabby (Jesse) Henrichson of Fremont, NE., and Tasha (Tyler) Baker of Doe Run, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
