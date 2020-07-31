Funeral services for Sidney S. Haynie will be held Aug. 3, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9113 E. State Hwy 76, Branson West, Mo., at 10 a.m. with Bishop Gettling officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
He died July 27, 2020.
He was born Sept.16, 1935 in Douglas, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Mary (Udell) Haynie; son Scott Haynie; daughter Nora Lynn Haynie; brother Ether Haynie and grandson Grant Roy Wachob.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Haynie of Branson; children, Sid (Pam) Haynie of Sedona, Ariz., Pat Haynie of Cornville, Ariz., Dan (Nona) Haynie of Branson, Stacy (Rolf) Schmidt of Branson and Nathan (Elizabeth) Haynie of Branson.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
