No service is planned at this time for Rosina Irene Marie Robbins, 40, of Galena, Mo.
She died Oct. 1, 2020.
She was born July 27, 1980 in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of John and Deborah (Aulgur) Swallow.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Francis Swallow.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Robbins; son, Addison Robbins, both of Galena, Mo.; step-son, Braston Terril of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Cheyanne Robbins of Strafford, Mo.; mother, Deborah Marie Aulgur of Lampe, Mo.; three brothers, James Charles William Swallow, of Branson West, Mo., Benjamin and Eugene Swallow, both of St. Louis, Mo.; and one sister, Julia Marie (Jason)(Schneider) Adair of Wright City, Mo.
Arrangements and Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Mo.
