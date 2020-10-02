Memorial service for Donald George Soderstrom, 77, will be held at Church 316 at the Taney Center in Forsyth on Oct. 5 at 2p.m.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 1, 1942 to George and Evelyn Soderstrom.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Don is survived by his wife Sandy.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
