A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Pamela “Pam” Nelle Philpott-Lawhorn, 63, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on June 28, 2020.
She was born on Feb., 26, 1957, in Teague, Texas, the daughter of Hunter Jones Sr. and Joann (Ainsworth) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Lawhorn; and two brothers, Glenn Jones and Oscar Jones.
She is survived by her son Bradley (Becky) Philpott of Forsyth, Mo.; brother, Jeff (Misty) Jones of Ennis, Texas; and brother, Hunter Jones of Vail, Colo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
