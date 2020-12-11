No formal services are currently planned for James “Jim” Alan Lowrey, age 82, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on Oct. 30, 2020. He was born on Sept. 14, 1938, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, the son of George and Ruth (Plymate) Lowrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Handelman) Lowrey; three stepsons, Stephen Lowrey of Hollister, Mo., Howard Lowrey of Fremont, Calif., and Neal Hoffman of Branson, Mo.; brother, David (Bertha) Lowrey of Whittier, Calif.; and sister, Debbie (Mike) Marjanen of Livingston, Mont.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
