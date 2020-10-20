Graveside services for Farris Dean Snowden, 83 of Blue Eye, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 21, 2020 at the Blue Eye Cemetery.
He died Oct. 17, 2020 in Bentonville, Ark.
He was born March 24, 1937 in Blue Eye, Mo., the son of Johnie and Velma Jones Snowden.
He is survived by his four children, Carolyn Snowden of Blue Eye, Mo., Randy Snowden of Harrison, Ark., Dale Snowden of Gravette Ark., and Jeff Snowden of Lead Hill, Ark., and 10 brothers and sisters.
Visitation was Oct. 20, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
