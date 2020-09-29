Graveside services for Tim Campbell, 66, of Forsyth, Mo. were Sept. 29, 2020 at Gobblers Knob Cemetery, Hollister, Mo.
He died Sept. 24, 2020.
He was born May 4, 1954 in Forsyth, Mo., the son of Timothy G. Campbell, Sr. and Inez (Bruffett) Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Inez Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Campbell of Forsyth, and daughters, Melinda Campbell (Justin Berg) of Forsyth and Sara (Chris) Workman of Forsyth.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
