A celebration of life for Robert “Bob” Samuel Rasmussen, 78, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., June 26, 2020, at the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, 3196 State Hwy 76, Branson, Mo., with Pastor Wendell Crosswhite officiating.
Internment will follow with full military honors at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
He died on June 14, 2020.
Bob was born on April 20, 1942, in Angel Island, Calif., the son of Joe and Nellie (Berneau) Rasmussen, who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Rasmussen of the home; two sons: Robert Rasmussen Jr. of Des Moines, Iowa, and Jerry Rasmussen; and three stepdaughters, whom he claimed as his own: Wanda (Todd) Harang, Kathleen Smith, and Connie (Rick) Walker, all of Des Moines, Iowa.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
