A memorial service for Doryan Wayne Latham, not quite 4 months old, is to be held at the KSE Funeral Home in Forsyth on Sept. 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.
He died Sept. 6, 2020. He was the second son of Lyght and Michael Latham of Taneyville, Mo.
He is survived by his parents; his older brother, Damon Michael; paternal grandmother, Linda Willcockson; maternal grandparents, Leon & Beth Marietta; maternal great-grandmother, Joyce Folsom and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his great-grandfather, his namesake, Waynard Folsom and cousin Carmen.
Arrangements are under the direction Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
