Deborah Anne Caldwell (Fitzhugh), 66, of Memphis, Tenn., died Nov. 27, 2020, in Hollister, Mo.,
She was born July 21, 1954, in Richmond, Calif., the daughter of Darvell LeVan Sr. and Lamenda Anne Fitzhugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, and three nephews.
She is survived by her husband Rex; her daughter, Shauna (Justin) Hannaford of Hollister, Mo.; her son, Robbie Caldwell of Memphis, Tenn.; her sister, Andrea Fitzhugh Bridges of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two brothers, Darvell LeVan Fitzhugh Jr. of Memphis, Tenn., and James Glenn (Rebecca) Fitzhugh of Arden, North Carolina.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
