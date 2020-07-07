Memorial Service for Jerald “Jerry” Hayes of Kimberling City, Mo. Will be July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Kimberling City, Mo., with Jeff Hardy officiating.
He died July 1, 2020.
He was born Aug. 4, 1937 in Okemah, Okla., the son of Oya and Lois (King) Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Trad Warren Hayes; daughter, Terri Renee Hayes; two brothers, James Hayes and Jack Hayes; sister, Sandra Ansivino; and two nephews, Tim Ansivino and John Gillespie.
Survivors include his wife Catherine “Cathy” Hayes, Kimberling City, Mo., sister, Patricia Townsley of Johnston City, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Sue Hayes of Edmond, Okla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.