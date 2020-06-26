A private celebration of life may be held at a later time for Robert Brent Lynch, 64, of Harrison, Ark., in Kansas.
He died April 3, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1956 in Wichita, Kan., to Keneth Lynch and Delores (Salsbury) Price. His father has preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mom, Delores Price; wife, Angie Lynch of Harrison, Ark.; four children: Christopher Lynch, Melissa Lynch, Robert Myrick, and Caitlyn Myrick; two brothers: Kirby (Carol) Vincent and Jeff (Cecilia) Lynch; two sisters: DeAnna Vincent and Stephanie Vincent. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
