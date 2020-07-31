A celebration of life by computer is currently being planned for Jenny Lynn Forester, 55, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
She died July 27, 2020.
She was born June 11, 1965, in Randolph County, North Carolina, the daughter of Edgar and Patricia (Bondurant) Benbow.
She is preceded in death by both her parents.
She is survived by her son, Logan Stout; stepdaughters, Hailey Lopez and Kimberly Vaughn; and sister, Teresa (Randy) Major.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
