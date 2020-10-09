Services for Donny “Don” E. Wilks, 77, of Branson, Mo., formerly of Cape Fair, were held Oct. 9, 2020, in Cape Fair, Mo.
He died on Oct. 3, 2020.
He was born on June 8, 1943 in Lawrence County, Mo., the son of Roy and Stella (Harvey) Wilks.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wilks and his parents.
He is survived by his son, Chris (Layne) Wilks of Branson, Mo., two daughters, Suzanne (Jim) Hite of Seattle, Wash., and Stephanie (Mark Glissen) Hargrove of St Charles, Mo.; two brothers, Jim Wilks of Raytown, Mo., and Tom Wilks of Mt. Vernon, Mo.; and sister, Lou Davis of Independence, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Crane, Mo.
