Graveside services for Clifford Eugene Weaver, 81, of Merriam Woods, were held Oct. 14, 2020 in Reece Cemetery in Reese, Kan.
He died Oct.10, 2020.
He was born Oct. 9, 1939 in Eureka, Kan. to Bernice and Willis H. Weaver.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Willis E. Weaver and Ronald D. Weaver.
He is survived by his wife of Johnnie Lou, of the home; son Clifford Joe Weaver; three daughters Tamera Ott and Dana Wolf all of El Dorado, Kan., and Sherry Dunham of Forsyth, Mo.; and sisters, Marjorie Tracy of Bella Vista, Ark., and Mary Ann Milner of Eureka, Kan.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.