Celebration of Life services for Jason M. Fedora, 22, of Hollister, Mo., will be held Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at Table Rock Lake State Park.
He died on Sept. 20, 2020 in Hollister, Mo.
He was born Dec. 28, 1997 in Springfield, Mo. He was the son of John and Rachel (Myott) Fedora.
He is survived by his parents John and Rachel Fedora; one sister Sarah Lee of Branson; two brothers Jonathan Lee “Jonlee” of Branson, and John Fedora of San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
