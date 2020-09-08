Memorial services will be held at a later date for John Wayne Washington, Sr., 74, of Galena, Mo.
He died Sept. 3, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 06, 1946 in Putney, W.V. He was the son of William E. and Freda (Le’Master) Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, John Wayne Jr. and Timothy Paul Washington; four brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Washington of Galena, Mo.; five sons, Matthew Washington of Galena, Mo., Quade Washington of Cassville, Mo., David (Paula) Washington of Houston, Texas, Wesley Mease of Galena, Mo., and Shane Mease of Crane, Mo.; two daughters, Tracy Washington of Houston, Texas; and Melissa Mease and Bobby Bennett of Cape Fair, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
