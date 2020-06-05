Memorial services for Mary Catherine Russell, 67, of Hollister, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. June 20, 2020, at the Yale Cemetery Fs 1522 Rd., Oark, Ark., 72752 With Pastor Rick Toney officiating.
Mary died on June 1, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1953, in Clarksville, Ark., the daughter of George Washington Stewart and Sidney Susie (Mayfield) Stewart.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Vickie Sue Mitchell, Eula May Hill, and Wilma Vae Accord; brothers Bobby Dwayne Stewart and George Wayne Stewart; and first husband, Samson Lee Russell.
She is survived by son George Rylee (Anna) Russell of Oklahoma, daughter Shelia Michele Russell of Missouri, and son Stewart Lee (Natacha) Russell of South Carolina.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
