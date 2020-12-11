No formal services are planned at this time for Amber Liane McComas, 47, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died Nov. 29, 2020.
She was born Jan. 12, 1973, in Houston, Texas, to Anna Kathleen Darnell and Richard Allan McComas.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Shanna Kathleen McComas.
She is survived by her daughter, Lianna Jewel McComas; grandson, Landon Carter McComas; her mother, Anna Kathleen Darnell; father, Richard Allan McComas; sister, Cameron Nicole McComas; and four brothers, Richard Ferrel (Sarah) McComas, Allan Reynolds McComas, Weldon Barry (Patricia) McComas, and Cole William (Tayanna) Sherratt.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
