A visitation for Taylor Renee Monroe, 24, of Merriam Woods, Mo., will be held Oct. 29, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
She died on Oct. 22, 2020.
She was born July 14, 1996 in St. Louis, Mo.
She is survived by her parents, Tracy Foster and Corey Monroe Sr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
