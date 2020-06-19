A private family service will be held for Robert “Bob” Bruce Powers, 93, of Branson, Mo. Burial will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. The family will receive friends at the Powers residence on June 19, 2020 at 3 p.m.
He died June 15, 2020.
Bob was born April 18, 1927 in Gary, Ind., the son of Maurice and Margaret White Powers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife Joan Powers of the home; eight children, Bruce (Becky) Powers of High Hill, Mo., Beth (John) Gillispie of Branson, Mo., Jeff (Tara) Powers of Cedar Hill, Texas, Brian Powers of Branson, Mo., Lori (Don) Johnson of Nixa, Mo., Sally (Doug) Meadows of Branson, Mo., Leslie (David) DeJonge of Ozark, Mo., and Sara (Joe) Vejraska of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
