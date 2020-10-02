Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service for Dave Dunbar, 85, was held at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, Idaho.
He died Sept. 28, 2020.
Dave was born May 23, 1935 to Leon and Hazel (Wiltse) Dunbar in Wichita, Kan.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ernie and Rick; and his sisters, Phyllis (Avery) and Pat (Seymour).
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Dunbar; a brother, Jim; and his children, Debby Graham (David), Connie Woods-Johnson (Bruce), David, Marcia, Mike, Dusty, Duffy, and Trina; and a stepson, Tim McCrea.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
