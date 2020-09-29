A celebration of life for Victoria E. Rogers “Tori Beth,” 29, of Forsyth, will be held Sept. 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at White River Association Taneyville, Mo., with Pastor Bobby Fausett officiating. Burial will follow in the Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville.
She died Sept. 25, 2020.
She was born May 4, 1991 in Springfield, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Carpenter.
She is survived by her children Auston Rogers, Carson Rogers, Ryan Rogers and Kinsley Carpenter; her parents Sonja and Christopher Malcolm; brother Rudy (Mariah) Malcolm, Bradleyville; and sisters Lacey (Josh) Anderson of Pineville, Mo., Aubrey (Shon) Raney of Taneyville.
Arrangements are under the direction Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
