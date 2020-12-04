Verna Mae Baty will be laid to rest next to her husband Bob in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 83.
She was born July 30, 1937 in Ronan, Mont., to Howard and Marian Hall.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob Baty.
She is survived by her children, Bobby (Judy) Baty, Jr. of Branson, Brandon (Destiny) Baty of Merriam Woods, Debbie Hall of Portland, Ore., Kathy (Gail) Layton of Branson, Kim (Bob) Madden of Forsyth, Kolleen (David) Plummer of Kirbyville, Kristina (Michael) Smith of Smithville, Mo., and Karon (Randy Fisher) Baty of Branson; her brothers, Butch (Clarie) Hall of Arizona, and Roger Hall of Washington, and sisters, June, Deanie and Bobbie (Stu) of Wash.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
