A celebration of life may be held at a later time for Daniel Gregory Schulz, 38, of Branson, Mo.
He died June 23, 2020.
He was born Feb., 14, 1982, in Pontiac, Mich., the son of Larry and Cheryl (Newberry) Schulz.
He is preceded in death by his brother Michael Edward Schulz.
He is survived by his parents: Larry and Cheryl Schulz of Shelby Township, Mich.; sister, Stacey Schulz of West Bloomfield, Mich.; brother, Stephen (Laura) Schulz of Marion, Iowa; sister, Katherine Schulz of Chicago, Ill.; and “adopted” mom and dad, Don and Carol Jones of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
