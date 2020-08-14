DONALD EUGENE ROSS
Services for Donald Eugene Ross, 79, will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri at a later date.
He died Aug. 7, 2020 in Branson.
Don is survived by his wife Louise of Kirbyville, Mo.; son, Randy Ross of Kirbyville, Mo.; son, Raymond Ross and his wife Dena of Papillion, Neb.; daughter, Donna Looper and her husband Byron of Kirbyville, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Larry Wayne Ross.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth.
