LINDA JANE IDOUX
A celebration of life for Linda Jane Idoux, 67, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 21, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Branson, Missouri with Pastor Joel Krueger officiating. A memorialization viewing will be held at 1 p.m. before the service.
She died Aug. 10, 2020.
She was born March 14, 1953, in Storm Lake, Iowa, the daughter of Ivan and Betty (Main) Huston, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, John Vincent Idoux; son, Alex Idoux of Pontoon Beach, Ill.; brother, Bob Huston of Buffalo, Mo.; sister, Mary (Charles) Hambrick of Lebanon, Mo.; sister, Pat Braswell of San Diego, Calif.; sister, Judy (Darrell) Groves of Billings, Mo.; brother, Tom (Ruth) Huston of Buffalo, Mo.; sister, Darlene Huston of Springfield, Mo.; and sister, Kathy (Anthony) Hill of Live Oak, Fla.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
