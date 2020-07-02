David Lee Hilt of Kimberling City Mo., died on June 28, 2020 at the age of 88.
He was born July 28, 1931 in Kansas City, Kan., the son of Authur and Grace (Welborn) Hilt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Alfred William Hilt and Eugene Hilt, and one sister, Juanita Kiminki.
Survivors include his wife Alice Hilt of Kimberling City, Mo.; three sons, Damien Hilt of Kansas City, Mo., Dathian “Jake” Hilt of Kimberling City, Mo., and Donnie Bryer Sledd of Kimberling City, Mo.; and two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Sledd of Harrisonville, Mo., and Autumn (Ty) Dragon of Greeley, Colo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
