David Wiegers, 72 of Holiday Island, died May 17, 2020.
He was born Dec. 23 1947 in St. Joseph, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Wiegers, brother William “Marty” Wiegers, and father-in-law Claud Harris.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis, three sons, and one daughter: Mark (Kristy) Wiegers, Shawn (Kim) Wiegers, Bryant (Isabella “Izzy”) Wiegers, daughter Emily (Ryan)Wiegers-Michon.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.