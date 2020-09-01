Judy A. Kesel, 77, of Kimberling City, Mo., died Aug. 26, 2020.
She was born Oct. 9, 1942 at Fairmont, Minn., the daughter of Orville and Lillian Senne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dixie Rushing; brother-in-law, Neil Walter; and father and mother-in-law, Leslie and Ruth Kesel.
She is survived by her husband, Leslie R. Kesel; her two sons, Kurt (Susan) Kesel of Nashville, Ill., and Mark (Michelle) Kesel of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
Per the wishes of Judy and her family, cremation was performed and a burial of Ashes will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
