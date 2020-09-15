Elna Kathleen Forte, 91, will be interred in Mo. Veterans Cemetery in Springfield at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020.
She died Sept. 11, 2020.
She was born Feb. 26, 1929 in Diggins, Mo., to Jimmy Shaver and Laura (Sweet) Shaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Jeanette and Donna.
She is survived by her husband Sal Forte of Branson, Mo., and daughter Ellie Forte of Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
