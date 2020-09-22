Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo. for Jeffery A Holden, 42, of Crane, Mo.
He died Sept. 20, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1978 in Rockford, Ill., the son of Kenneth and Kim (Johnson) Holden. No other services are planned at this time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Kim Holden.
He is survived by three brothers, Josh (Jennifer) Holden of Hurley, Mo., Brian (Jessica) Holden of Aurora, Mo., and Joel Holden of Springfield, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
