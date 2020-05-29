A memorial service for Robert Friedrich Hanschu, 37, will be held at Brand New Church in Bergman, Ark., May 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. Facebook Live Streaming will be available.
He died on May 26, 2020.
He was born in Springfield, Mo., March 17, 1983 to Dan and Beth Hanschu.
He is survived by his wife Katharine and their three sons, Max, Ivan and Xavier; his parents Dan and Beth Hanschu; his brother David Hanschu; and his sisters Rebecca McGraw and Laura Wishall.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
