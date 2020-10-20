Darlene Ann Cole, 83, died Oct. 15, 2020. A service was held Oct. 20, 2020, at Brown Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Grover Davidson, her mother, Dessie Davidson, and her brother, Jay Davidson.
She is survived by her son, Mike Cole, daughter, Mary Jones, brother Jack (Marty) Davidson, and her sister-in-law, Judy Davidson.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
