Visitation for Dewey Bowling, of Crane, Mo., 66, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Sept. 19, 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Anthony Crane officiating. Graveside services will follow the service with Brother Mickey Lewis officiating in Crane Community Cemetery, Crane, Mo.
He died on Sept. 14, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born on June 17, 1954 in Stone County, Mo., the son of Ernest and Gladys (White) Bowling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Gladys Bowling; five siblings, Bob Bowling, Ernestine Hammons, Illene Edwards, Maxine Bowling and Sondra Bowling.
He is survived by his son, Nathanael Bowling of Mount Vernon, Mo., a girlfriend, Sue Thompson Kern, and Nathanael’s mother, Vickie Bowling.
Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.