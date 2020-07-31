No services are currently planned at this time for Thor “TJ” Stepp II, 29, of Branson, Mo.
He died July 19, 2020.
He was born May 25, 1991, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Thor Stepp Sr. and Deborah Stepp.
Both parents have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Whitaker-Stepp, of the home; and his children, Brandon Himmelhaver of Ohio, Lillith Ward, Jessariah Edwards, Israelle Edwards and Kenseigh Arthur, all of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.