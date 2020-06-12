A graveside service will be held for Marsha Kae Caple, 74, June 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo., under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
Marsha died June 7, 2020.
She was born Nov. 13, 1945, to Herman and Mamie Eck.
She was married to Robert Caple and raised five children: Renee, Shannon, Charity, Kevin and Jeremy.
