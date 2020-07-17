A memorial service is being planned for a later time for Anita Marie Durham, 73, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died July 15, 2020.
She was born Oct. 22, 1946, in San Diego, Calif., the daughter of Theodore Duplanti and Mary Ruth Campasino.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Durham; mother, Ruth Campasino; two brothers, Bruce Duplanti and Larry Duplanti; and sister, Marcia Thomas.
She is survived by her three sons, Chris (Shanden) Templar of Lebanon, Mo., Daniel Curry of San Diego, Calif., and Brent (Nina) Curry of Surprise, Ariz.; daughter, Valarie (Bill) Hayes of Lebanon, Mo.; and two step-daughters, Michelle Suer of Calif., and Christie Durham-Martin of Wash.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
